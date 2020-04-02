Tourist honeypots Venice and Lisbon deserted amid coronavirus lockdown

The city of Venice is enjoying unusual quietness due to the absence of tourists and near-zero boat traffic as Italy's coronavirus lockdown continues.

Waters from the world-famous canals have also turned crystal clear thanks to the lack of debris.

But Venice's economy has been virtually wiped out since tourists fled the area beginning last month, spooked by the spread of coronavirus in the country's north.

Since 9 March, the city like the rest of Italy has been a so-called "red zone," with hotels, restaurants, cafés and most businesses shuttered, and residents ordered to stay inside and avoid travel.

Venice is located in the Veneto region, which has the third-highest cases of infections from coronavirus, at 3,214, and the fourth most cases of deaths, at 94.

In Lombardy, Veneto's neighbour to the west that has been the hardest hit by the virus, 17,713 people have been infected and 1,959 people have died.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, the usually bustling streets and roads in Lisbon are almost deserted as the country continues its nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

Aerial footage shows landmarks and tourist hotspots in Lisbon completely empty, with only a few cars on the streets.

Portugal's parliament and government have endorsed a two-week extension of the country's state of emergency while granting authorities enhanced powers to block the spread of coronavirus.

Amid government fears that people will be reluctant to stay at home during the approaching Easter weekend when family gatherings are a tradition, the temporary legal changes allow authorities to declare a lockdown.

The state of emergency now runs through 17 April.

Portugal has officially recorded 9,034 cases of COVID-19 and 209 fatalities.