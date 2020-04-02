Violinist serenades neighbours from balcony amid coronavirus lockdown

Meet the Egyptian trying to lift spirits during the coronavirus lockdown by serenading neighbours with his violin.

University student Mohamed Aly played the instrument from his balcony on Tuesday (March 31) as his Cairo neighbourhood looked on.

Egypt, the Middle East's most populous country, has imposed a nightly curfew in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

So Aly put on the show to help people overcome the boredom from being locked at home.

"I wanted to lessen that boredom for others and for myself," he said.

Egypt has 779 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 52 fatalities.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia and can be fatal.