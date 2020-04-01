Healthcare workers keeping their families safe with 'Host a Hero'

Health workers are facing tough choices. Working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic puts them at risk, as well as their loved ones. But new initiatives are popping up to help them.

We spoke to Marta who is sleeping in a different bed for a few weeks. She is a nurse in Lisbon treating patients with COVID-19 .

"It is very important for us to have a place to sleep and to have a shower other than the one where the members of our family are. We want to protect them to the maximum," explains Marta.

She found a new place to stay thanks to ''Host a Hero'', an online platform that a Portuguese communications agency has created to put in contact owners of empty houses and health workers in the need of a home.

"We have a team that is only working in this project and it is going to continue because the fight is going to continue for more weeks," says Miguel Moura, from hostahero.online.

"It is very important for us to be very quick. When a health worker requests a home it is because there is a real need, so we need to act fast to find a match, put them together and help them as much as we can."

The site now exists in different languages to help doctors and nurses in other countries in similar situations.

"I spent my days, like many other workers around the world, focused on fighting this pandemic, COVID-19 virus. However, during the night my anxiety is related to the possibility of infecting my family," explains Raquel, a doctor at Alcabideche Health Center, in Portugal.