Lights go out around the world for Earth Hour

Brandenburg Gate, the Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral were among the landmarks to go dark for Earth Hour on Saturday evening.
The global movement is held annually to encourage people to turn off their lights for 60 minutes as a symbol of their commitment to the planet.
It aims to spark a conversation about protecting nature not only to combat the climate crisis but to ensure our own health, happiness, prosperity and even survival, according to World Wildlife Fund Russia (WWF).
Beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people taking part.
More No Comment
Tokyo snow: Authorities hope snow will help keep Japanese at home
Holy city Karbala disinfected as coronavirus hits religious tourism
Masked statues comment on culture and health in Lithuania
Confinement concerto as isolating musicians play Beethoven from home
Drone footage shows the empty streets of cities on lockdown
Watch: Drone footage shows stark emptiness of Lyon's lockdown
After two months of confinement, Chinese enjoy the arrival of spring
Bollywood braces for huge losses amid coronavirus lockdown
Olympic flame on display in Japan despite postponement of Tokyo 2020
Field hospital in Madrid celebrates first coronavirus recovery
London on lockdown in bid to stop spread of new coronavirus
'Stay home': Greek graffiti artist sends a plea over coronavirus
Koalas saved from Australian wildfires released back into the wild
Opera singer serenades her quarantined father from outside his home