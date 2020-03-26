BREAKING NEWS
MEPs to vote from home on crucial coronavirus measures

By Laura Ruiz Trullols, Joanna Gill
With the European Parliament virtually empty, MEPs have taken Brussels business online.

Euronews spoke to MEPs across Europe about how they are finding new ways to communicate and take decisions on how to deal with the coronavirus fallout.

"We are holding online office hours, where my constituency can speak to me through Skype. We have also in my social media platforms have launched a COVID-19 series. This includes MEP to MEP in which I speak to colleagues from other member states about the pandemic," says Greek MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou.

After more than 2 weeks of regular parliamentary activities being on hold, an extraordinary plenary is being held on Thursday, MEPs won't vote by a show of hands or electronic ballot from their seats.

For the first time ever a system to vote via email will be trialled, in the hope the pandemic cannot delay democracy.

