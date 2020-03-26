The Business Planet team is mobilized to help you better understand how entrepreneurs are coping with the coronavirus epidemic.

Since the beginning of the crisis, many entrepreneurs have had to completely stop their activities. Others have been able to react and completely modify their production.

This is the case for a French company that normally weaves fabric for women's clothing but started producing textile face masks overnight. You can watch an interview with one of the firm's owners in the video.

The European Union is bringing in a raft of measures to ensure a coordinated response to the COVID-19 outbreak.