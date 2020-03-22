Genoa bridge illuminated with the colours of the Italian flag

An Italian bridge being rebuilt after a fatal collapse in 2018 was illuminated with the colours of the country's national flag on Saturday, as a sign of solidarity with the victims of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
43 people died when the bridge in Genoa collapsed in August 2018.
On Saturday night, three rays of light illuminated the bridge with the green, white and red colours of the Italian flag.
More No Comment
