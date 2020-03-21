North Korea suspected missile test slammed as 'very inappropriate'

North Korea has launched what are presumed to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korea's military.

The projectiles were fired early on Saturday morning.

South Korean said they were fired from North Pyongan province into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea. The statement did not provide further details.

Japan's Defence Ministry said the missiles did not reach Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone.

North Korea conducted two previous rounds of similar short-range launches and other military exercises this month after leader Kim Jong-un entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of ``"gangster-like'' US sanctions and pressure.

Seoul called on Pyongyang to stop its military demonstrations immediately and slammed the launch as "very inappropriate" when the world is struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration