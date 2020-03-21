In Chile, protesters keep marching despite coronavirus

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, protesters in Chile were not afraid to take to the streets on Friday and demonstrate against the central government.
In response, the police lashed out hard with water canons.
For the protesters, it is necessary to go outside.
One protester explained to the press that they are not afraid that the virus will kill them, because they have a government that is also killing them.
Every Friday over the last five months, Plaza Italia have become the capital's bastion of the social protests that have erupted in Chile.
The protesters ask for better pensions, health and education, among other demands.
