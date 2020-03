The spread of the coronavirus has dominated the news this week, as more governments around the world introduce tougher measures to contain it.

Italy's death toll from the disease has broken records this week and overtaken China's, the source of the outbreak, where new cases are on the decline. Italian, Spanish, French and Belgian citizens are all in near or total lockdown.

Our selection of images this week shows how the world has been changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 in Houston David J. Phillip/AP Photo David J. Phillip

Communal workers clean and disinfect a sidewalk in front of residential buildings in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Yuri DYACHYSHYN / AFP

A police officer walks in the empty Trocadero square, in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Photo

Two women observe social distancing measures as they speak to each other from park benches amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in the centre of York, northern England OLI SCARFF/ AFP

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak attend obligatory Friday prayers at a mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP

Relatives of inmates of a jail in Santiago, Chile, clash with security forces outside the prison after prisoners attempted to escape amid panic over the spread of the COVID-19 JAVIER TORRES/AFP

Aerial view of an empty road at the Paso Internacional Los Libertadores in the Andes, Chile. President Pinera decreed the state of catastrophe over the coronavirus outbreak JAVIER TORRES/AFP

Ground crews of Japanese airlines wave the special “Tokyo 2020 Go” aircraft that departs virtually empty to transport the Olympic Flame from Greece to Japan Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo

Residents step on measured tape placed outside a supermarket to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila Aaron Favila/AP Photo

Freshly cut soap bars are packed away at the Licorne soap factory in Marseille, France. Marseille's tradition of soap-making is enjoying a renaissance. Daniel Cole/AP Photo

Neighbours talk to each other from their balconies in Paris MARTIN BUREAU/AFP

The Manhattan bridge is seen in the background of a flashing sign urging commuters to avoid gatherings, reduce crowding and to wash hands in the Brooklyn borough of New York Wong Maye-E/AP Photo