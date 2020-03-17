Andrei Ciurcanu: "Illegal logging is connected to the political system"

Andrei Ciurcanu is an investigative journalist, part of the RISE Project in Romania. He has investigated extensively on the issue of illegal logging in the country. In this interview with euronews reporter Valerie Gauriat, he talks of the scope of the business, which he says is connected with the political system, and how illegally logged wood reaches the european market. The formal notice sent to Romania by the European Commission, urging the government to put an end to the traficking, or face sanctions, says Ciucanu, could help.