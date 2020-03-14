BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Greece

Immediate evacuation of migrant camps in Greece needed to contain coronavirus, says MSF

Comments
By Euronews with Anadolu
A migrant stands next to their makeshift tent outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on Lesbos.
A migrant stands next to their makeshift tent outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on Lesbos.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Aggelos Barai
Text size Aa Aa

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called for the immediate evacuation of migrant camps on Greece's islands, arguing that the conditions there provide "the perfect storm" for a COVID-19 outbreak.

One person in a camp on Lesbos has tested positive for the new coronavirus so far.

However, the unhygienic and cramped living conditions mean the virus can spread very fast.
MSF laments that there are no epidemic response plans in place.

"In some parts of Moria camp, there is just one water tap for every 1,300 people and no soap available. Families of five or six have to sleep in spaces of no more than 3 m2," MSF's Medical Coordinator in Greece, Dr Hilde Vochten stated.

That makes it almost impossible for those living there to follow recommended measures, such as frequent hand washing and social distancing.

No option but to live in close proximity

Nations worldwide are prohibiting large gatherings, yet people in these camps have nowhere to go.

Dr Vochten added that "it would be impossible to contain an outbreak" in camps on Lesbos, Kos and other islands.

MSF stated on its website on Thursday that setting up migrants in those camps was "always irresponsible," warning that in case of an outbreak this was "on the verge of becoming criminal."

More than 42,000 people are housed in camps on five Greek islands, according to MSF.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a cabinet meeting that the country's islands are already "overburdened with public health issues" and must be "doubly protected."

He also promised to do "whatever it takes" to prevent the virus from getting to the islands.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.