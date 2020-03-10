Watch: Dutch PM Rutte bans handshaking and then... shakes hands

This is the embarrassing moment Mark Rutte banned the Dutch from handshakes... before promptly shaking someone's hand.

"From this moment on, we stop shaking hands," said the Netherlands' prime minister, outlining measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"You can do a foot kiss, bump elbows, whatever you want. I see at schools all kinds of great variations on shaking hands emerging, but from today we stop shaking hands."

He then turned to the head of the infectious diseases department at the Dutch National Public Health Institute Jaap van Dissel and shook his hand.

"Sorry, sorry, we can't do that any more!" Rutte reminded himself. "Do it again!"

The second time, they bumped elbows.

