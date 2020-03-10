Vox General Secretary Javier Ortega Smith has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after speaking at a mass rally in Spain.

In a statement, Vox leader Santiago Abascal confirmed that Ortega Smith had contracted COVID-19 and admitted that holding a political rally on Sunday was a mistake.

Abascal said that the party decided not to cancel the event because the Spanish government had not imposed restrictions on demonstrations or events like football matches.

"Although we encouraged those who were at-risk population to stay at home, and following the event by live stream, we cannot hide that it was a mistake for which we apologise," said Abascal.

Ortega Smith is the first Spanish politician who has tested positive for a coronavirus test. Vox has announced that all its deputies will work now from home.

Spain now has 1,236 cases of coronavirus, with 31 dead and 30 cured.

Madrid has announced the closure of all schools as of this Wednesday. Meanwhile, La Rioja, Vitoria and the Basque municipality of Labastida did so as of Tuesday.