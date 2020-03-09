Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., endorsed Joe Biden on Monday, becoming the latest former 2020 Democratic presidential contender to back the former vice president's run for the White House in recent days.

"The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose," Booker tweeted. "@JoeBiden won't only win — he'll show there's more that unites us than divides us. He'll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That's why I'm proud to endorse Joe."

Booker, who dropped out of the presidential race in January, joins former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who have all backed Biden within the past week as he consolidates support among moderate Democrats.

Biden was boosted after he scored a decisive victory in South Carolina, which was followed by a strong Super Tuesday finish, launching him into the pledged delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Biden now holds a 15-point advantage over Sanders in the RealClearPolitics average of national Democratic primary polls as Michigan, Washington, Missouri and other states are slated to vote Tuesday.