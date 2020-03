Stuck at home alongside millions of other Italians due to a country-wide lockdown, the residents of Siena, in the Italian region of Tuscany, joined their neighbours in filling the streets with song.

They chose the song ‘Canto della Verbena’, a traditional song from the Tuscan town.

The lockdown in Italy has quarantined millions as deaths from coronavirus exceed 1,000 people and cases are over 10,000.

