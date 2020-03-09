Big science from tiny structures

It's the small details that often deliver the best Science.

Here in Riga at the University of Latvia, researchers are developing new nanostructures that could revolutionise the way we live.

The Horizon 2020 funded project, known as CAMART², aims to upgrade the existing Centre of Excellence in Advanced Material Research and Technology at the school's Institute of Solid State Physics (ISSP UL) to a new and significantly stronger Centre of Excellence. The upgrade will enable the efficient transfer of new materials and technologies into products for commercial and public benefits based on exchange of knowledge and synergy with innovation-intensive partners.

Gatis Mozoļevskis, a materials scientist who is involved in nanotechnology research at ISSP UL, explains why these technological advances are so important.