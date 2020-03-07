At least 21 coronavirus cases aboard cruise ship off California coast, Pence says

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that 21 people aboard a cruise ship that's being held off the coast of California have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Coast Guard had delivered 46 tests to the Grand Princess, which has been held off the California coast since Wednesday. Of the 46 passengers tested, Pence said 21 people, 19 employees and two passengers, had tested positive.

All passengers will be brought into port in the U.S. over the weekend and tested, Pence said. The vice president is leading the administration's response to the outbreak.

