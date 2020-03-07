BREAKING NEWS
At least 21 coronavirus cases aboard cruise ship off California coast, Pence says

By Dareh Gregorian with NBC News Politics
Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government's coronavirus task force, speaks during a news conference at the Pierce County Readiness Center at Camp Murray near Tacoma, Washington on March 5, 2020.   -  
David Ryder Reuters
Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that 21 people aboard a cruise ship that's being held off the coast of California have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Coast Guard had delivered 46 tests to the Grand Princess, which has been held off the California coast since Wednesday. Of the 46 passengers tested, Pence said 21 people, 19 employees and two passengers, had tested positive.

All passengers will be brought into port in the U.S. over the weekend and tested, Pence said. The vice president is leading the administration's response to the outbreak.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

