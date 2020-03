A suicide bomber on a motorcycle set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis, local police and Tunisian media reported.

The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded in the explosion Friday. That report could not be immediately confirmed.

Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris.

Euronews has reached out to the American embassy but they did not respond at the time of publication.