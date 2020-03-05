BREAKING NEWS
Flybe collapses as COVID-19 triggers fall in airline bookings

By Alastair Jamieson
Flybe collapsed overnight
Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe, collapsed overnight with the loss of thousands of jobs and several lifeline air links to parts of the United Kingdom.

All flights have been grounded and passengers were advised not to go to airports unless they had made alternative flight arrangements.

At several airports, aircraft were impounded after the final flight of the day late on Wednesday.

“All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect,” the airline said.

Accounting firm EY is handling the administration.

Flybe has struggled with a series of issues, including a huge cash shortage, weak forward bookings due to COVID-19 and high overheads.

It is the second UK-based -based airline in four months to face failure. Thomas Cook went bust in September.

Flybe, which had a major presence at airports such as Exeter, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Belfast City and Southampton, had been flying some 9 million passengers a year to 170 destinations.

