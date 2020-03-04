Elizabeth Warren to assess path forward after disappointing Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is assessing her path forward in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, an aide to the contender told NBC News on Wednesday morning.

The aide said that Warren is discussing the next steps with her team.

Warren campaign manager Roger Lau sent an email to staff Wednesday morning, saying they are "disappointed" in the Super Tuesday results and that Warren will "going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight."

"Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results," he said. "We're still waiting for more results to come in to get a better sense of the final delegate math. And we also all know the race has been extremely volatile in recent weeks and days with frontrunners changing at a pretty rapid pace."

Warren, 70, did not win any of the Super Tuesday contests, including her own state of Massachusetts, which former Vice President Joe Biden won. She received only a small number of delegates, putting her far behind Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

This comes as former New York City Mayor Mike Bloombergannounced Wednesday morning that he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Biden for president.

President Donald Trump tweeted several times Wednesday morning about Warren, claiming that she hurt Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Super Tuesday which ultimately boosted former Vice President Joe Biden.

"So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn't!" he said in one tweet.

In another, he called her "Pocahontas" and said that she won't go down in history as a winner.

Warren's departure from the race would leave Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has barely racked up support, as the sole female Democratic candidate. The other women who ran for the party's nomination who dropped out included Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Warren marketed herself as a progressive fighter with a plan for everything, but she appeared to fall short of both winning over moderates and convincing Sanders loyalists to support her instead.

She has served in the Senate since 2013 after defeating then-GOP incumbent Sen. Scott Brown. Warren previously served as a special adviser for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Obama administration.