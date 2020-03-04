Bloomberg notches first win — in American Samoa, 6000 miles from U.S., NBC projects

Mike Bloomberg won his first contest, carrying the American Samoa Democratic caucuses and winning at least four delegates on Super Tuesday, NBC News projects.

Bloomberg won 49.9 percent vote, or 175 votes. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who was born in American Samoa, received 29.3 percent, or 103 votes, and earned one delegate, with 99 percent in. One of American Samoa's six delegates has yet to be awarded.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won 10.5 percent and Joe Biden won 8.8 percent, both falling short of the 15 percent threshold needed to qualify for any delegates.

Bloomberg's campaign was active in American Samoa.

American Samoa has been an unincorporated U.S. territory since 1900 covering seven South Pacific Islands and is home to roughly 55,000 residents. Since American Samoa is a territory and does not have any representation in Congress, American Samoa has no electoral votes in the presidential election.

Hillary Clinton won American Samoa Caucus in 2016.

Bloomberg spent roughly $500 million on his presidential campaign, skipping early voting states and instead focusing his efforts on Super Tuesday in hopes that he could win big and provide moderate voters weary of Biden's staying power with another option.