Biden wins Minnesota, after home state Sen. Klobuchar drops out, NBC projects

Joe Biden won Minnesota on Tuesday night, NBC News projected, a day after popular home state Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed the former vice president.

Biden had won 37 percent of the vote with 43 percent in, while Bernie Sanders had 31 percent. Biden got at least 10 of the state's 75 delegates and Sanders collected seven.

Klobuchar was leading her home state's presidential primary contest, according to a Star Tribune/MPR News poll last month, and was trailed by Sanders. Biden was polling in fourth in that survey, with just 8 percent of voters support. Her campaign saidits internal polling saw Biden rising up into third place in the weekend before the primary.

"I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than by joining his," Klobuchar said at the Biden rally in Texas.

The senator remains extremely popular in Minnesota — 75 percent of the state's Democratic voters expressed a favorable opinion of her, according to the NBC Exit poll on Super Tuesday — suggesting her endorsement may have had some pull there.

Following Klobuchar's endorsement, the Biden campaign announced that 35 key Minnesota local and statewide elected officials, community leaders, and advocates endorsed Biden for president. And Klobuchar emailed her supporters encouraging them to donate to Biden's campaign.

Still, many voters likely cast ballots for now defunct candidates. There's 15 candidates on the Minnesota ballot, but 10 of those candidates have already left the race. More than 57,000 primary ballots have already been accepted by election officials, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Klobuchar enjoyed a late surge in the crowded Democratic primary, coming in a surprise third place in New Hampshire. Still, she struggled with minority voters — earning 0 percent of black voters in the South Carolina primary, according to the NBC Exit poll.

"You want a candidate that not just builds a coalition of fired-up Democrats, which we've got, but also brings in independents, moderate Republicans. That's how we won back the House of Representatives, and that's what Joe Biden can do," Klobuchar said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on "TODAY" on Tuesday morning.