Biden takes Massachusetts, defeating home state Sen. Warren and Sanders, NBC projects

Joe Biden wins Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, edging out home state Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders from nearby Vermont, NBC News projects.

Exit polls Tuesday night showed Warren trailing the pair with both female and male voters. Warren had 24 percent of the female vote compared to Sanders 26 and Biden's 34 percent. Only 17 percent of males said they voted for her, compared to 34 percent for Biden and 31 percent for Sanders.

Earlier polls had shown Warren winning in the Bay State, but that changed last week, with Sanders leapfrogging her ina WBUR poll in the wake of his strong showings in New Hampshire and Nevada. Then Biden jumped ahead of both of them on the heels of his commanding win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

The WBUR poll showed Sanders' support in the state comes from younger voters, with nearly half of respondents under the age of 45 saying they'd vote for him.

That held up on Tuesday — exit polling showed 48 percent of voters who said they voted for Sanders were under 45.

The loss of her home state continues a rough start in the primary process for Warren. She finished third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada and fifth in South Carolina.

President Donald Trump celebrated her poor showing on Twitter, saying she was "loser of the night," along with her billionaire foil Mike Bloomberg. "She didn't come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!" he wrote.

Speaking Tuesday night at a town hall in Detroit — the Michigan primary is on March 10th — Warren didn't sound as if she was going anywhere.

"My name is Elizabeth Warren and I'm the woman who's going to beat Donald Trump," she told the cheering crowd shortly before the polls closed in Massachusetts. "I'm also going to help take back the Senate and put Mitch McConnell out of a job."

She also made an appeal to voters who say they like her but are worried about her electability.

"Cast a vote that will make you proud. Cast a vote from your heart and vote for the person you think will make the best presiding of the United States of America," she exhorted.