This robot developed by Chinese scientists is manipulated using a remote control.
The tank is filled with disinfectant liquid that is then transformed into steam to spray areas that could be infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
This robot developed by Chinese scientists is manipulated using a remote control.
The tank is filled with disinfectant liquid that is then transformed into steam to spray areas that could be infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
More No Comment
Clean up underway in South Korea as COVID-19 spreads
Centenarian recognised as world's oldest living man dies aged 112
Protests in cities across India against Donald Trump visit
Samba schools show their talents at Rio Carnival parade
Chile protesters face off against police at Viña del Mar festival
Iraqi students hold anti-government protests
Iran quake hits villages in Turkey, kills at least nine people
Bolivians clean up after river flood forces evacuation
Residents queue for supplies at supermarket after coronavirus outbreak
Brazil revellers get muddy at 'Bloco da Lama' carnival party
Carnival kicks off in Rio with traditional Carmelitas street party
Macron defends EU agricultural policy at Paris showcase
Taiwan military disinfects plane carrying coronavirus ship evacuees
Vigil held for victims of Hanau shooting