BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Chinese robot sprays disinfectant to fight spread of COVID-19 coronavirus

This robot developed by Chinese scientists is manipulated using a remote control.

The tank is filled with disinfectant liquid that is then transformed into steam to spray areas that could be infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.