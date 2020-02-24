Mona Lisa made from Rubik's Cubes sells for €480,000

An interpretation of the Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa made out entirely of Rubik's Cubes has sold for nearly half a million euros.

"Rubik Mona Lisa" by French artist, Invader, was made in 2005 with 330 puzzles as the first in a series of works revisiting some of the world's most iconic images.

The artwork sold for €480,000 — four times the estimate — after a bidding war between two buyers at Artcurial's Urban & Contemporary sale in Paris.

Invader is best known for his ceramic tile mosaics modelled on pixelated art of 1970s-1980s video games including Space Invaders.

The artist has remained anonymous by working masked and at night and pixellates his own face when interviewed or photographed.