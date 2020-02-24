BREAKING NEWS
USA

Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusal

By Tim Stelloh with NBC News Politics
Roger Stone, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on Feb. 20, 2020 in Washington.   -  
Mark Wilson Getty Images
A federal judge denied former presidential adviser Roger Stone's request for her recusal from a potential new trial, saying in an order Sunday that there was no factual or legal basis to Stone's claims.

The judge, Amy Berman Jackson, of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, said that Stone's request appeared to be "nothing more than an attempt to use the Court's docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words 'judge' and 'biased' in it."

Jackson sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison last week for obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

This is a developing story.

