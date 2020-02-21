Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga will soon be celebrating her 60th birthday and she's decided to celebrate the milestone with fellow citizens born on the same day.

"I would be delighted to receive your registration for my birthday party," Sommaruga posted on Twiter, alongside a picture of her younger self.

The Federal government explained that only "those, who like her, will turn 60 on May 14 2020" can attend the party to be held on the day.

The gathering is to be held in Bern and the "number of participants is limited", it added.

Those who fit the criteria have to fill in a form and provide proof a copy of their identity card or passport.

According to federal records, 8,492 people were born in Switzerland in Mai 1960, meaning that an average of 274 people were born on each day.

The Swiss presidency is a largely ceremonial role, assumed on a rotating basis by the seven members of the Federal Council.