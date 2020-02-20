BREAKING NEWS
Trump expected to name Richard Grenell as acting head of intelligence

By Dareh Gregorian and Peter Alexander with NBC News Politics
Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, is expected to be named acting Director of National Intelligence, a White House official told NBC News on Wednesday.

The move was first reported by the New York Times.

Grenell, an openly gay former Fox News commentator who is a vocal supporter of the president, would replace Joseph Maguire. Maguire has served as acting director since July of last year since Dan Coats resigned.

Grenell been a controversial figure due to his outspoken views on Twitter. He has come under fire in the past for tweets targeting women, including Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Rachel Maddow and Callista Gingrich.

