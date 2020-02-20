Portugal is a step closer to legalising euthanasia

Portugal is one step closer to legalising euthanasia.

On Thursday a debate in parliament by lawmakers ended with the approval of all five bills.

The Socialists' bill took the highest number votes in favour, a total of 127.

The approval of the bills opens the door to the next phase – in which a special commission will discuss the final bill that will be presented to the President.

Dozens of people protested against the proposals outside parliament in the capital, Lisbon.

Amongst the demonstrators were representatives of the Catholic Church and professional bodies representing the medical profession as well as the Ethics Committee for Life Sciences.

In 2018 Parliament rejected the legalisation of euthanasia by only five votes.