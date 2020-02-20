BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Portugal

Portugal is a step closer to legalising euthanasia

Comments
By Joao Duarte Ferreira
euronews_icons_loading
Portugal is a step closer to legalising euthanasia
Copyright
AP
Text size Aa Aa

Portugal is one step closer to legalising euthanasia.

On Thursday a debate in parliament by lawmakers ended with the approval of all five bills.

The Socialists' bill took the highest number votes in favour, a total of 127.

The approval of the bills opens the door to the next phase – in which a special commission will discuss the final bill that will be presented to the President.

Dozens of people protested against the proposals outside parliament in the capital, Lisbon.

Amongst the demonstrators were representatives of the Catholic Church and professional bodies representing the medical profession as well as the Ethics Committee for Life Sciences.

In 2018 Parliament rejected the legalisation of euthanasia by only five votes.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.