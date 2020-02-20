A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a mosque in London.

Police said they were called to a mosque in the Regent's Park area of London on Thursday afternoon, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. A man in his 70s was found with stab injuries, and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Police said his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, and a crime scene is in place, police added.

