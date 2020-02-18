Winter storm leaves 50 people stranded at mountain pass in Norway

A heavy winter storm has left around 50 people trapped at a mountain pass in Norway.

Cars are buried in 2-3 metres of snow and the road (E134 Haukelifjell) is closed and impassable due to the weather.

The travellers are inside and safe but need to wait for the weather to calm down and the roads to be cleared.

Haukelifjell is a mountain area and a mountain pass in South Norway. The area is located in Vinje municipality in the county of Hordaland.

European route E134 over Haukelifjell is the most important transport-link between Haugesund and Oslo.