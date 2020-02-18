BREAKING NEWS
Thousands of farmers in eastern Spain cultivate protest over prices

More than 5,000 farmers in eastern Spain have protested over the prices they are getting for their produce.

Their action included blocking two key roads in the Extremadura province.

They claim that they are getting the same price for their produce as they were two decades ago and urged the Spanish government to act.

