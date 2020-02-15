BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Germany

Rallies in east Germany after ruling party votes with far-right party

Comments
By Daniel Bellamy with DPA
euronews_icons_loading
Demonstrators hold a poster showing former Thuringian state premier Bodo Ramelow and reading "Still my MP" at a protest themed "Not with us! No pacts with fascists"
Demonstrators hold a poster showing former Thuringian state premier Bodo Ramelow and reading "Still my MP" at a protest themed "Not with us! No pacts with fascists"   -  
Copyright
AFP
Text size Aa Aa

Thousands of anti-fascist demonstrators marched through the city of Erfurt on Saturday, not just against the far-right, but also against the governing CDU party for siding with Alternative for Germany party in a recent state election.

They're outraged the CDU teamed up with the AfD party to vote the left-wing leader of the state of Thuringia out of office on February 5th.

One candidate, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow from Die Linke party, threw flowers at the feet of the CDU's newly elected candidate Thomas Kimmerich in disgust instead of congratulating him when the state legislature met.

Kimmerich resigned a day later.

His brief win has caused a political storm in Germany and broken a historical precedent. Not since the Nazis ruled in the 1930s and 40s has a government been from the far-right or found common cause with it.

It's also precipitated the fall of Chancellor Angela Merkel's would-be successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer who was accused of failing to instil discipline in the CDU party.

Merkel called the win for Kimmerich "unforgivable" and had urged the result to be reversed.

Then, on Friday, another political head rolled when the CDU's leader in Thuringia state, Mike Mohring, also resigned for congratulating Kimmerich on his win.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.