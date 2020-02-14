A Russian soldier has pulled out all the stops to propose to his girlfriend, with his fellow officers manoeuvring 16 tanks to surround the couple in a heart shape.
The high-octane romantic stunt was filmed in a video published by the defence ministry on Friday, Valentine's Day.
As snow fell, the T-72B3 tanks rolled into position on the Alabino training ground outside Moscow.
Lieutenant Denis Kazantsev led his long-term partner Alexandra Kopytova into the centre as she held her hands over her eyes, the defence ministry's TV channel Zvezda reported.
Kazantsev, a platoon commander, went down on bended knee, holding a bunch of red roses.
The tanks used for the romantic manoeuvre also take part in the annual Victory Parade on Red Square, Zvezda reported.
