Justice will be a long time coming for the Rohingya. But the latest ICJ ruling is a start ǀ View

Last month, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling indicating how the genocide case against Myanmar, brought by the Gambia, might unfold. The “World Court” imposed provisional measures - essentially a “cease and desist” order - on the Myanmar government and army to end genocidal practices against the Rohingya.

At the end of 2019, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s State Counsellor and de facto political leader, travelled to The Hague to defend her country’s human rights record at the ICJ. In her statement, she denied a genocide was ongoing in northern Rakhine State against the Rohingya minority, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled into Bangladesh with shocking accounts of military-led violence in 2017.

For the first time, a global legal body has issued a ruling in black and white that there is merit to genocide allegations against Myanmar, and ordered the authorities to end abuses. The court called on Myanmar to firstly, take measures to prevent further breaches of the Genocide Convention; secondly, prevent its security forces from carrying out acts that could constitute genocide; thirdly prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence; and finally, report to the ICJ within four months on measures taken and every six months subsequently.

The ICJ’s provisional order is in no way a final ruling on whether genocide has taken place. Genocide is defined as: “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.” Acts of genocide include not only killings, but also the causing of serious bodily or mental harm, and deliberately imposing living conditions that seek to bring about the physical destruction of the group, in whole or in part.

The convention imposes a duty on states that are signatories to it to “prevent and to punish” genocide, thus the ability of the Gambia to bring the case to the ICJ. Such a decision will likely take years to get to, and “genocidal intent” is notoriously difficult to prove, even if the level of atrocity crimes against the Rohingya is both shocking and well-documented. Although the ruling was unanimous, one of the 15 judges, Xue Hanqin from China, issued an opinion questioning whether genocide took place and the Gambia’s right to even bring the case before the ICJ.

The decision is an important symbolic victory for the Rohingya, but the ICJ has little capacity to enforce an upholding of its ruling. Like most international justice efforts, enforcement of the ICJ order is almost wholly dependent on the good will of states.

It remains to be seen how much effect the provisional measures will actually have. Myanmar’s authorities have already questioned the court’s legitimacy, but they are obliged under international law to comply with the court order. In 1993, the court issued similar measures against Serbia after Bosnia had accused it of genocide. Two years later, the Srebrenica massacre took place when Serb forces killed thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys.

If Myanmar does not provide regular reports on how the measures are being implemented, the matter could be escalated to the UN Security Council (UNSC) if Myanmar fails to act in good faith. Signs of real change in Rakhine State would include tangible steps to uproot decades of apartheid-like discrimination against the Rohingya, and prosecutions to hold Myanmar’s powerful military to account in the domestic courts. However, the UNSC has been paralysed over the Rohingya crisis so far, with internal politics among its members trumping action that could save lives. UNSC action over Myanmar’s implementation of provisional measures will heavily depend on what China allows.

Inside Myanmar, the ICJ case has come to dominate the national conversation. Aung San Suu Kyi is seen as a leader defending the nation’s honour against “false narratives” spouted by international rights groups, the UN and others. During the December hearings in the Hague, Yangon was littered with billboards proclaiming: “We stand with Aung San Suu Kyi.” With national elections approaching later this year, there is no question that inside the country, the ICJ case has catalysed an outpouring of public support for the ruling National League for Democracy party.

The case has also had other, less obvious effects inside Myanmar. For one, it has brought minority ethnic groups together in a way that was unthinkable just a few years ago. Civil society groups representing the Karen, Kachin and others have all expressed their solidarity with the Rohingya. Many of these groups have suffered abuses by the Tatmadaw – the Myanmar military – for decades, and have a deep interest in seeing those responsible brought to justice. On the eve of the court’s ruling, more than 100 local Myanmar groups issued a delicately worded joint statement offering their support for “truth and justice.”

No matter what happens in the next few months, there is no question that the wheels of international justice have started turning. In the same week last November that the Gambia launched its case, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by Myanmar against the Rohingya. The ICC prosecutor brought the case through the “forced deportation” provision in the Genocide Convention, since neighbouring Bangladesh, where most of the refugees have fled, is a state party to the ICC’s Rome Statute.

Cases are also beginning to be filed in other countries. In November, a Rohingya group launched a so-called universal jurisdiction case against Myanmar’s leaders in Argentina. The case rests on the principle that some crimes are so horrific that they concern humanity as a whole, and can therefore be tried anywhere in the world.

While it is easy to be cynical about what the precedent-setting ICJ ruling will actually accomplish in practice, the ICJ court order reinforces the universality of human rights and the rule of law. International justice is a long game - and one that is just getting started in Myanmar.

Binaifer Nowrojee Open Society Foundations

Binaifer Nowrojee is the regional director for Asia Pacific at the Open Society Foundations. She served as the founding director of the Open Society Foundations’ East Africa foundation for a decade before shifting to her current role. A longstanding human rights advocate, Nowrojee previously worked as legal counsel with Human Rights Watch and as a staff attorney at the Lawyers Committee for Human Rights. She is the author of numerous reports and articles on human rights.

