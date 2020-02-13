Former US Attorney who oversaw Roger Stone case resigns

The former U.S. attorney in charge of the Roger Stone prosecution resigned from the Trump administration on Wednesday, two days after President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew her nomination for a top job at the agency.

Jessie Liu had headed the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., which oversaw several cases that originated with former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including prosecutions of longtime Trump associate Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Liu was moved from the U.S. attorney's office after Trump nominated her to serve as the Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, a top position overseeing economic sanctions.

A source told NBC News earlier this week that after Liu was nominated, she told the lawyers in her office that she would stay put until she was confirmed. However, Attorney General William Barr asked her to leave around Feb. 1 to ensure continuity in the office, and she agreed.