The entire board of directors behind the "French Oscars" has tonight announced its resignation.

It comes amid controversy around Roman Polanski's new movie topping nominations for the Cesar film awards and concerns about how the academy was being run.

Their resignation comes just two weeks before the awards ceremony on February 28. A new board will be elected the next day.

Polanski, embroiled in fresh rape allegations, has had his new film, An Officer and a Spy nominated for 12 Cesars.

Alain Terzian, who had headed up the French film academy, said at the time it should not take moral positions about giving awards.

From AFP journalist Jean-François Guyot

"To honour those who have made cinema in 2019, to regain serenity and ensure the film festival remains a celebration, the board of directors of the Association for the Promotion of Cinema (Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques) has unanimously decided to resign," said the academy in a statement published on Twitter by AFP journalist Jean-Francois Guyot.

"This collective resignation will make it possible to proceed with the complete renewal of the management."

Franck Riester, the French Minister of Culture, commented on the news and said the new board of directors will have to represent cinema in "all its diversity".

