WATCH: Macron lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Victory in Europe Day

French President Emmanuel Macron attended a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday marking the 78th anniversary of the Allies' victory against the Nazis and the end of World War II in Europe.

Accompanied by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument. A brass band played the Marseillaise.

Police banned gatherings around the area of the ceremony in Paris and Lyon to limit disruptions amid ongoing opposition to Macron's pension reforms.

Authorities are being vigilant that a “casserolade ”, or the loud banging of pots and pans in protest, will not distract from the memorial ceremonies.

In Lyon, Macron is paying tribute to the French Resistance movement and one of its leaders, Jean Moulin. Macron is visiting Montluc prison, where Moulin was detained and tortured by the Gestapo.