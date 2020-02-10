An innovation project is being developed in Poznan, Poland to help change the lives of people with profound intellectual and multiple disabilities (PIMD).

Using and advancing technologies, like artificial intelligence and the internet of things, the European Research Project 'Insension' helps provide them with a new way of communicating what they need.

"We are trying to build a system that will help, that will try to do the same job that is done today by caregivers for people with profound intellectual and multiple disabilities," says Michal Kosiedowski, Insension project coordinator, ICT researcher.

"So the camera looks at the person with a disability then this artificial intelligence software component can identify this person so they monitor the hands, arms, and the whole body, for the gestures."

"And also they look at the little dots or the points on the face which are monitored and which are an indication of specific facial expression."