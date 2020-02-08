BREAKING NEWS
Thailand

Thai soldier kills at least 17 in gun rampage streamed on Facebook

By AFP and AP
A soldier shot and killed at least 17 people and wounded 14 others in a shopping centre in northeast Thailand — and streamed his attack on Facebook.

The shooting began with a dispute at a military base, officials said, in the town of Nakhon Ratchasima, which is is also known as Korat.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had locked down the mall and the surrounding area.

The man believed to be the gunman posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements including "No one can escape death" and “Should I give up?" In a later post, he wrote, “I have stopped already.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style fatigues and armed with a pistol. The background image is of a handgun and bullets.

