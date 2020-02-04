Most Iowa Democrats care more about beating Trump than the nominee's positions on issues, early entrance poll results show

By a decisive margin, voters arriving at Iowa Democratic presidential caucus sites Monday said they preferred a nominee who is more likely to win the general election in November than a candidate who shares their positions on key issues, according to early data from the NBC News entrance poll.

When asked to choose, about two-thirds of voters — 63 percent — participating in the caucus said they would rather see the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who "can beat Donald Trump," while just one-third — 35 percent — want a nominee who "agrees with you on major issues."

