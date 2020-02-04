Hungarian Fidesz Party suspension upheld by EPP

Europe's largest political bloc, the European People's Party (EPP), have upheld the suspension of Hungary's ruling Fidesz Party, but remain divided on how to go forward.

The decision was made yesterday at the EPP's political assembly in Brussels

At the meeting, group President Donald Tusk said he is "quite critical" with regards to keeping Prime Minister Orban's party inside.

But the majority of the delegates are against the idea of expelling the Hungarian party.

Speaking from the European Parliament, Romanian MEP and EPP member, Siegfried Muresan told Euronews:

"Fidesz will remain a suspended party member of the EPP. Their suspension from participating in meetings, not having the right to vote or obtain leadership positions will continue."

Orban's Fidesz was suspended last year due to democracy and rule of law concerns within his government. Some inside the political group are unhappy with the delayed decision.

Kris Peeters, a Belgian EPP MEP said:

"I think we must tackle the issue as soon as possible and not wait too long. It's not good for Fidesz, it's not good for the EPP and it's not good for my party. Because when this debate is going on and on, than I am afraid everyone will be very unhappy at the end of the day."

The EPP also decided to organise a Congress for 2021 to reflect deeply on its values.