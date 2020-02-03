BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

What Iowans 'confess' about the presidential candidates

Comments
NBC News Logo
By Euronews with NBC News Politics
I can't look at this man without seeing Dr. Emmett Brown from the movie Bac
Text size Aa Aa

Since 1971, Iowa's voters have had the first say in who might be president, giving Iowans what some call an outsize influence on the presidential election.

Some in the state, with its 2.4 million voting-age adults, have confessed what they claim to be their inner thoughts on the cadre of presidential candidates at NBC News' Election Confessions.

"I cannot vote for any of these!" one wrote. "I wish he would have got into the race earlier," another wrote about now-departed candidate Steve Bullock, the governor of Montana.

More than 7,000 people from across the U.S. have shared around 60,000 confessions about the candidates, the country and its condition. Here are some of the more notable confessions from the first-in-the-nation voting state:

Confessions for Bernie Sanders

Confessions for Tom Steyer

Confessions for Tulsi Gabbard

Confessions for Donald Trump

Confessions for the country

Confessions for Joe Biden

Confessions for Pete Buttigieg

Confessions for Amy Klobuchar

Confessions for Andrew Yang

Read NBC News' coverage of the 2020 election.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.