Worker killed after stadium roof collapses in St Petersburg

One person has died after the roof of a huge stadium in the Russian city of St Petersburg collapsed while under reconstruction, officials say.

The SKK Peterburgsky, a sports and concert complex, collapsed on Friday afternoon and trapped one worker under the rubble.

Footage said to capture the moment of the incident shows two workers on the construction - one manages to escape into a metal lift, while the other appears to fall.

In a statement, Russia's emergency ministry in Saint Petersburg named the worker who fell as 29-year-old M. Kucherov.

It said he had been attached to a safety cable, which broke during the incident.

He "carried out gas cutting work, in preparation for the planned demolition of the dome of the building," the statement said.

"As a result of the weakening of the structure, the roof and walls of the dome collapsed."

The stadium, which was first opened in 1980 for the Moscow Olympics, has been closed since August last year while it is demolished and reconstructed for the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships.