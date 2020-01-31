The UK will depart from the European Union later on Friday evening, marking an end to a 47-year partnership with the bloc.
So - how are the front pages around Europe reacting to this final day of unity?
BELGIUM
De Morgen
After 47 years, the British are gone from Europe.
De Tijd
Dear British friends, we regret Brexit, but we hope this is not the end.
CROATIA
Glas Istre
Brexit starts at midnight: Croatian citizens can still go to the UK with their ID cards.
FRANCE
Le Monde
Europe enters the unknown.
Le Figaro
Farewell to Europe.
La Croix
See you!
Liberation
It's time.
Le Dauphine
This time, it is done.
Le Parisien
Bye-bye!
GERMANY
Suddeutsche Zeitung
Solace seekers: How the pro-EU British are feeling.
Der Tagesspiegel
Goodbye Britannia: we will miss you.
GREECE
Kathimerini
The Brexit principle.
IRELAND
The Irish Times
Britain leaves the European Union not with a bang, but a whimper.
ITALY
Il Messaggero
At midnight, Brexit starts: the farewell of the EU.
La Repubblica
Tomorrow, Brexit 'is the dawn of a new Europe.
Libero
Ciao England: lucky you, walking away from Europe.
POLAND
Gazeta Wyborcza
Brexit - a lesson for Poland.
Rzeczpospolita
Abandoned Europe.
PORTUGAL
JN
The Portuguese are calm, despite the uncertain future.
Diario de Noticias
1317 days later, it was time for goodbye. But what changes after all?
Publico
See you later.
SPAIN
El Pais
At midnight, the European Union begins a new era without the United Kingdom.
El Mundo
Brexit time: the United Kingdom will leave the EU at 00:00.
UNITED KINGDOM
The Times
PM wants Canada-style trade deal with Brussels.
The Guardian
Small island: After 47 years, Britain leaves the EU at 11 pm tonight - the biggest gamble in a generation.
The Daily Telegraph
This is not an end, but a beginning.
The Independent
Today, Britain leaves the EU. Is it inevitable that we will one day rejoin?
i
UK's leap into the unknown.
Metro
Thank EU, goodbye.
The Scotsman
Farewell, not goodbye.
The National
Dear Europe, we didn't vote for this. Remember to leave a light on for Scotland.
Daily Record
Short-changed.
Daily Mail
A new dawn for Britain.
Daily Express
Yes, we did it.
Daily Mirror
Brexit Day: Now it's time to bring the country back together.