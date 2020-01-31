The UK will depart from the European Union later on Friday evening, marking an end to a 47-year partnership with the bloc.

So - how are the front pages around Europe reacting to this final day of unity?

BELGIUM

De Morgen

After 47 years, the British are gone from Europe.

De Morgen

De Tijd

Dear British friends, we regret Brexit, but we hope this is not the end.

De Tijd

CROATIA

Glas Istre

Brexit starts at midnight: Croatian citizens can still go to the UK with their ID cards.

Glas Istre

FRANCE

Le Monde

Europe enters the unknown.

Le Monde

Le Figaro

Farewell to Europe.

Le Figaro

La Croix

See you!

La Croix

Liberation

It's time.

Liberation

Le Dauphine

This time, it is done.

Le Dauphine

Le Parisien

Bye-bye!

Le Parisien

GERMANY

Suddeutsche Zeitung

Solace seekers: How the pro-EU British are feeling.

Suddeutsche Zeitung

Der Tagesspiegel

Goodbye Britannia: we will miss you.

Der Tagesspiegel

GREECE

Kathimerini

The Brexit principle.

Kathimerini

IRELAND

The Irish Times

Britain leaves the European Union not with a bang, but a whimper.

ITALY

Il Messaggero

At midnight, Brexit starts: the farewell of the EU.

Il Messaggero

La Repubblica

Tomorrow, Brexit 'is the dawn of a new Europe.

La Repubblica

Libero

Ciao England: lucky you, walking away from Europe.

Libero

POLAND

Gazeta Wyborcza

Brexit - a lesson for Poland.

Wyborcza

Rzeczpospolita

Abandoned Europe.

Rzeczpospolita

PORTUGAL

JN

The Portuguese are calm, despite the uncertain future.

JN

Diario de Noticias

1317 days later, it was time for goodbye. But what changes after all?

Diario de Noticias

Publico

See you later.

Publico

SPAIN

El Pais

At midnight, the European Union begins a new era without the United Kingdom.

El Pais

El Mundo

Brexit time: the United Kingdom will leave the EU at 00:00.

El Mundo

UNITED KINGDOM

The Times

PM wants Canada-style trade deal with Brussels.

The Times

The Guardian

Small island: After 47 years, Britain leaves the EU at 11 pm tonight - the biggest gamble in a generation.

The Guardian

The Daily Telegraph

This is not an end, but a beginning.

The Daily Telegraph

The Independent

Today, Britain leaves the EU. Is it inevitable that we will one day rejoin?

The Independent

i

UK's leap into the unknown.

i

Metro

Thank EU, goodbye.

Metro

The Scotsman

Farewell, not goodbye.

The Scotsman

The National

Dear Europe, we didn't vote for this. Remember to leave a light on for Scotland.

The National

Daily Record

Short-changed.

Daily Record

Daily Mail

A new dawn for Britain.

Daily Express

Yes, we did it.

Daily Mirror

Brexit Day: Now it's time to bring the country back together.