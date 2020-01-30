BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senators ask questions as witness battle looms

Comments
NBC News Logo
By NBC News with NBC News Politics
Image: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House voted to send impeachment article
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House voted to send impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially received the House managers on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.   -  
Copyright
Chelsea Stahl NBC News
Text size Aa Aa

Senators on Thursday prepared for a second day of questions for both the Democratic House managers and the defense team in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Senators asked more than 90 questions Wednesday on everything from executive power to the ability to call witnesses — an issue that has lawmakers sharply divided.

Highlights from the impeachment trial so far

22411

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.