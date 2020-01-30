Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senators ask questions as witness battle looms

Senators on Thursday prepared for a second day of questions for both the Democratic House managers and the defense team in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Senators asked more than 90 questions Wednesday on everything from executive power to the ability to call witnesses — an issue that has lawmakers sharply divided.
Highlights from the impeachment trial so far
- Dershowitz says Trump pursuing quid pro quo to help re-election isn't impeachable.
- Key moments from Day Oneof the question-and-answer phase.
