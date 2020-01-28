A 34-year-old man has been arrested in the Netherlands after police found he had stuffed 30 mobile phones into his cycling shorts.

The suspect, from Romania, was arrested during a Sum 41 music concert in Amsterdam-Zuidoost on January 21 amid a "targeted action" against pickpocketing, according to local police.

The investigation was launched following a pickpocketing report came in from Belgium Amsterdam Police

It came after police in neighbouring Belgium reported that 50 mobile phones had been stolen at a concert for the same band in Antwerp earlier in the month.

As a result, extra officers were deployed for the concert in the Netherlands who managed to track down the suspect using descriptions from victims.

The man will remain in custody before facing a judge later this week, the police statement said.