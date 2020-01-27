'We want to be carbon positive,' says Mayor of Stockholm, named world's smartest city

In November, Stockholm was awarded the World Smart City award. According to the jury, the city's leadership in the GrowSmarter European project was the deciding factor.

Euronews asked the Mayor of the Swedish capital, Anna König Jerlmyr, what the "hip" concept of Smart city meant to her.

Anna König Jerlmyr, Mayor of Stockholm, told Euronews: "For me, a smart city is where the citizen is at the centre. What will be the needs for the citizens in the future? It's also having more sustainable solutions when it comes to climate, but also of course social sustainability, so in different aspects. All the holistic perspective of the agenda 2030. Thinking now, here, today, but also long term solutions.

"We are one of the fastest growing regions in Europe. So of course it puts pressure when it comes to worklng with reducing CO2 emissions and more sustainable solutions for the citizens.

"We want to be carbon positive. We are developing a new technique with carbon capture storage. And we think that with this new technique, combined with our district heating systems that are fossil-fuel free today, we can create a climate positive city. The first in the world by 2040.

"I am very proud of the GrowSmarter project. This project made us the smartest city in the world. Now it is the chance to scale up these kind of solutions and methods and still have high ambitions for the future with smart solutions for citizens."