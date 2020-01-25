BREAKING NEWS
Hindu worshippers take dip in Ganges River

Millions of Hindu worshippers gathered in the town of Prayagraj in northern India to take a ritualistic dip in the Ganges River.

The worshippers were attending the Magh Mela on Thursday and Friday, an annual gathering of those who believe bathing in the river, considered holy by Hindus, washes them of their past sins.

The month-long festival attracts millions of worshippers and tourists from around the world each year.

